Juba League leader shot dead in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Oct 1: A local leader of the Juba League was brutally attacked and shot dead allegedly by assailants in Sadar upazila of Laxmipur district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin Patwari, 45, vice-president of Bashikpur union unit of the Juba League and son of Sadek Patwari.

Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj police station, said that the victim was attacked by 5-6 men while he was talking on the mobile phone in the Padma Dighirpar area of Bashikpur around 10pm.

While fleeing, the men fired at Alauddin, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Sadar Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police suspect he was killed over previous enmity or establishing supremacy in the area. -UNB















