

Job opportunities in Malaysian labour market reassuring



A news report recently published in this daily on Malaysia's move for immediately recruiting 10,000 workers in its labour market has filled us with fresh hope. Especially in the wake of long held impasse in our labour export to the country due mainly to alleged wrongdoings by the manpower agents in both the countries, this will be a sigh of relief for our jobseekers, passing days in great uncertainty.



According to Malaysian Human Resources Ministry, these 10, 000 workers would go to Malaysia in groups beginning this week under government to government - (G2G) arrangement. Under this system, any implication of 25 recruiting agencies appointed for the purpose will not be applicable.





Needs be mentioned, earlier a difference of opinion between the two countries took place over the appointment of said 25 recruiting agencies. Malaysian authorities made a list of 25 Bangladeshi recruiters of their own choice. However, this move of Malaysia triggered huge criticism of our local recruiting agencies.



Consequently, Bangladesh Government opposed the Malaysian decision and asked it to open the opportunities for all legal recruiters in Bangladesh.



No doubt, amid such disagreement, Malysia's job market for Bangladesh came to a halt at a time when the country is badly in need of turnaround from Covid-19 aftershock.



It needs to be put in mind that at the end of the day, it is none but the job seekers who bear the ultimate brunt of mismanagement and unprofessional handling on the part of authority concerned.



We believe, considering the ground reality, both Bangladesh and Malaysia should remain unanimous in promoting safe, fair, transparent and ethical recruitment, upholding the national laws and relevant international standards. Because, loopholes in national legal system and flouting of international standard only indulge in widespread corruption and mushrooming of fraud recruiting agencies.



Manpower export is one of the driving forces of our national economy. Bangladesh must restore its position in the labour market through correction of its previous mistakes of sending workers to Malaysia. The Malaysian labour market is very important for us in the context of shrinking labour market in the Middle East.



Creating new jobs, particularly, under Covid-19 economic reality and global crisis erupted from recent Russia Ukraine war is a challenge for us. As scopes for employment in country is shrinking day by day, our policymakers must emphasize on creating overseas jobs outside the country. And there is no alternative to bringing about top down infrastructural reforms in our manpower sector. The opportunity of new labour market in Malaysia should be properly used.

