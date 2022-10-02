Video
Letter To the Editor

Touch of nature reduces stroke risks

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Dear Sir
Every year countless people around the world die from stroke. Experts say that changes in lifestyle and eating habits can greatly reduce the risk of this deadly disease. Scientists have recently revealed another aspect of stroke prevention. A team of researchers in Spain claims that being close to nature greatly reduces the risk of stroke.

Research shows that people who live within 300 meters of a forest or dense vegetation have a 16 percent lower risk of stroke. But why is that? While not a groundbreaking contribution to the genre, experts say that nature & approach helps maintain good physical and mental health in a number of ways. It is especially important to have plants around to maintain good mental health and reduce stress.

Besides, if there is a garden nearby, the enthusiasm of people for walking also increases. Which keeps the body well? In addition, the higher the vegetation, the lower the level of environmental pollution. Researchers claim that if the level of environmental pollution increases, the risk of stroke may also increase.
   
    Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



