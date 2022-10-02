Video
Sunday, 2 October, 2022
Disadvantages of internet

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
SM Robin Ahmed

Due to the industrial revolution of the 19th century, people became active in the development of technology.  New information and communication technologies are being invented using the human brain.  One of them is the invention of the Internet.  Due to these innovations, the world is in the hands of people.  One of the objectives of the virtual world was to achieve the universal welfare of people.

Due to the online age, progress has been made in all areas including our studies.  Online teaching of children during corona was a significant contribution.  The online world has really created a different world for children.  Where they are seen to be busy on sites like Facebook, YouTube, Google, Tiktok all day long.  While some sites may be used for good purposes, most children are exposed to the negative aspects of online sites.  They use them unknowingly or without understanding.

In our country, it can be seen that young people have become addicted to smartphones.  Many of them wander on sites like pornography.  As a result behavioral problems can be observed in them.  They are seen to be involved in various criminal activities.  They also get involved in various types of immoral relationships.  Many people are getting involved in online gambling.  Young children spend their days watching content like cartoons.  Due to which their behavior becomes abnormal.  Those children do not do proper studies, food, sports i.e. work on time.  As a result of which their physical and mental problems are created.  Education is also disrupted.  As a result, they are deprived of the desired results.

It is a matter of great regret that at an age when a child should be engaged in sports or physical exercise to acquire physical and mental capabilities;  A child of that age these days is immersed in smartphone addiction.  Nowadays, smartphone addiction of children and teenagers should not leave behind even in a restaurant, place of invitation or chatting with friends.  Many parents have to keep the little children calm through various videos, cartoons or games.  Many parents are heaving a sigh of relief by handing over their mobile phone or laptop to keep their child in front of their eyes due to insecurity.  Many people are buying gadgets because they are busy at work and are unable to give time to their children.

In today's busy lifestyle, parents have less time to take care of their children than they used to.  They want to be independent to a large extent by handing over smartphones to their children.  In the context of the recent corona, we can see that the smartphone was a burden in the hands of children and teenagers, today they have a shiny new smartphone in their hands.

Smartphone addiction reduces children's patience and attention span.  Due to this, the child gradually becomes intolerant, antisocial and disorderly.  The development of his natural social qualities is hindered.  Children are deprived of adequate sleep due to prolonged use of phones.

From an early age, give different story or novel books to the child instead of the smartphone.  Create a favorable environment for children to develop the habit of reading more books.  Encourage their strong enthusiasm for the playground.  In addition to giving more time to the child, family and social connections should be increased.  Even reading books, hanging out with family and engaging in creative activities, so that he does not have time to get addicted to mobile.  Children should play sports in close proximity to nature, so that they do not get addicted to mobiles or other electronic devices.
The writer is contributor


