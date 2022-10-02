World Tourism Day is an important event that aims at raising awareness on the significance of tourism around the world. World Tourism Day was chosen by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1979 and the celebration started in 1980. Since then, the World Tourism Day is celebrated on the 27th of September every year across the globe. Bangladesh is of no exception to this. Bangladesh Tourism Board, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dhaka University Tourism and Hospitality Management Department, Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, and other organizations celebrates the day with due emphasis. The very day was selected as it marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the UNWTO in 1970.



This year the 43rd edition of World Tourism Day was celebrated around the world. The official celebration was held in Bali, Indonesia, with the theme of 'Rethinking Tourism. The focus was to review the growth of tourism, rethink and redevelop tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic. This International Observance of tourism day has put people at the centre of key discussions. Where is tourism going? Where do we want to go? And how do we get there? The one-day celebration will bring together stakeholders from every part of tourism's uniquely broad value chain - from political and private sector leaders to community representatives, and youth and indigenous ambassadors. The event developed around a multi-stakeholder panel discussion on "Rethinking Tourism as a Key Element of Recovery", as well as a discussion on "The Tourism We Want", led by local representatives of Bali's, Indonesia. The UNWTO's Member States representatives were also invited to amplify the celebrations and with key messages, while the UNWTO also promoted the event and its central theme of rethinking tourism through its channels and partners. World Tourism Day 2022 provided a platform for inclusive dialogue to identify solutions to realize tourism's potential as a vehicle for recovery and transformation.



Tourism plays an important role in promoting a nation's economy, building its image, creating brand value, and thus establishing an identity of each destination country. The time is now to seize this opportunity to rethink how we do tourism. As emphasized by the theme, 'Rethinking Tourism', experts believe the time is now to begin with this transformation. The UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili said that rethinking one of the world's major economic sectors will not be so easy. Of course, crisis has inspired and catalyzed creativity. The pandemic has brought both challenges and enormous opportunities to ensure even more people get to benefit from tourism's restart.



This day returns to focus on the future. As the sector's recovery gets underway and building on unprecedented political and public recognition for the sector, the UNWTO highlighted the opportunity to rethink how we do tourism. This means putting people and the planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, creative, and resilient sector. The lifting of the travel restrictions, alongside rising consumer confidence, will be important drivers for the sector's recovery, bringing hope, and creating new opportunity to destination people around the world. The day was celebrated as the shift towards tourism being recognized as a crucial pillar of development and progress. Tourism is now on the agenda of governments and of international organizations globally. At the same time, destination operators and business men are proactively adapting to meet challenges and perform responsibilities of the sector. The theme "Rethinking Tourism" will reflect this. It aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism for development, including through education and jobs, and tourism's impact on the planet, and opportunities to grow more sustainably.



But Bangladesh does not seem to take any preparation to rethink or re-organize our tourism. The country should undertake effective, ideal, inclusive, unique, creative, and dynamic strategies in the re-building process of our tourism industry. Introduction of new products, diversification of existing products, enhancement of service quality, adoption of strategic promotional approaches, offering of discounted prices of different tourism products and services, etc. will be helpful to rethink and reorganize our tourism sector. The country should make necessary investments to develop infrastructure, superstructure, new and attractive products, and other relevant facilities in the destination areas. If government alone cannot make necessary investments, public private policy (PPP) could be an alternative arrangement.



Another alternative could be joint venture investment for the appropriate tourism projects. For preparing right human resources for tourism, intensive practical training should be arranged for the local people so that they get employment with tourism organizations. This will help keep the tourism income in the country and enhance GNP of the country. More shopping opportunities with quality products should be created in the destination areas. Social media promotion along with videos and still pictures will promote both local and foreign tourists to visit our destinations. Dialogues should be made with academics, researchers and other tourism experts to discuss their priorities for the future, obstacles to remove, and the role of global cooperation in managing tourism properly.



The country has constructed Padma Bridge making Kuakata and Sundarbans accessible and easier to travel to and from Dhaka. The three Exclusive Tourist Zones in the Cox's Bazar area, and Chittagong-Cox's Bazar rail way are about to be completed. We now need to fully showcase the potentials of tourism to attract tourists, create jobs for all, and bring communities together. Bangladesh should mobilize the political will and cooperation to ensure that tourism is a central part of policymaking. Identifying the challenges and taking solution measures to re-arrange and re-organize the sector should be a good approach in this process.



International tourist arrivals at the start of this year have made a good record in comparison to 2021. According to the UNWTO, this year has achieved a total of 60 percent target globally in comparison to the earlier year of the pandemic. In some regions, arrivals are already at, or even above, the pre-pandemic levels. This year is expected to rebuild the tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic. While tourism has been among the hardest hit sectors by the pandemic, the sector has also strongly grown in visibility and relevance at a cross-cutting political, policy and social acceptance level during this period. This theme will address the progress made in the pandemic aftermath and how policy makers and the tourism sector have been able to adapt and rethink tourism to make the sector more resilient and ensure it is on track towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



With the theme of 'Rethinking Tourism', the International Day of Observance will this year focus on re-imagining the sector's growth, both in terms of size and relevance. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "The potential of tourism is enormous, and we have a shared responsibility to make sure it is fully realized. On World Tourism Day 2022, UNWTO calls on everyone, from tourism workers to tourists themselves, as well as small businesses, large corporations and governments to reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it.

Dr Md Afjal Hossain, Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka









