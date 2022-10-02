Our banks’ role in cost effective import trade

Intermediary is a mandatory in trade transactions. We do not know the sources of groceries bought from street vendors. Most of these items are originated at farming levels. These go to consumers after changing over many hands. Such hands are economic actors.



In international trade, there are many intermediaries like traders, sub-traders, arrangers and many more. But real suppliers are found at last point of arrangements. It is observed that export orders of Bangladesh are received from global trade hubs like Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Zurich. But shipments are destined to Europe, America, and even India. Direct trade between exporters and importers is rare.



Intermediaries should be avoided, asked by exporters regularly. They themselves look for direct connection. But system does not allow them to be connected directly. As a result, intermediaries are a part and parcel in trade both for domestic and international transactions.



From producers to consumers, there are numerous parties in between them. There are many thoughts regarding prices of products paid by end-consumers. The prices could be reduced in case of direct sales by producers to consumers! But it is absurd. The intermediaries are parts of trade activities, inevitable for economies. Transactions require settlement of payments. In domestic trade, transactions are executed either by cash or credit, depending on relations among parties.



In local transactions, inland back to back letters of credit (BBLCs) are used for transactions between exporters and local suppliers. Exporters through their banks issue BBLCs favoring local suppliers. Banks arrange payments to local suppliers in accordance with terms of BBLCs. Suppliers need not depend on exporters for payments. Banks facilitate to make payments. They also arrange early payments against credit bills under discounting or bill financing mechanism.



Transactions of local corporates with suppliers are also executed through inland LCs, or bank guarantees, or standby LCs. But these are very insignificant. In rural areas, transactions between parties are very informal. In urban trade, transactions are executed under credit worthy relations. Suppliers issue invoices and the bills are paid as per credit terms. In very recent past, a factoring platform known as TREDX licensed by central bank is working for receivables financing at discount. Under the platform, local suppliers can get their bills paid by financiers like banks, financial institutes. This is a formal platform facilitating financing for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises supplying goods to large corporates. Costs against the transactions under the platform or invoice financing by banks are traded off considering time value of money. Suppliers can get paid at a reasonable cost before maturity of receivables, without seeking working capital finance from banks or other formal or informal windows.



Like local supplies, exporters sell goods to foreign customers. The procedures applied for local trades are equally used for external transactions. There are different methods available for cross border transactions. They are advance payments, LC method, documentary collection, and open account method. Under advance payment, exporters are in comfortable position since they receive in advance. LC method is a win-win situation both for exporters and importers. Exporters will ship goods as per LC terms; importers' banks will make payments against transactions compliant with LC terms. Documentary collection is a method under which export documents are sent to importers' banks which release documents on receipt of payments, or acceptance thereon in case of credit bills. Under open account trade, exporters ship goods under sales contracts. Importers' banks do not extend payments commitments. For payment safeguards, exporters arrange payment guarantees from external banks, financing/factoring companies including early payments against adjustment of charges from export proceeds. The recent trend is that Bangladesh export trade depends on sales contracts under documentary collection, and open account method. LC method is found at decreasing trend.



Bangladesh is a net importer-country; import is higher compared to export. Bangladesh imports goods for consumption, commodities for industrial use, and capital goods for industries. Being a country of imports, trade methods, as noted earlier, should equally be used for import transactions.



Import trade of the country is guided by Import Policy Order in force which allows imports of industrial raw materials, and capital machinery under sales contracts regardless of value. But importers in this case depend on banks as intermediaries to a greater extent. Foreign suppliers ship goods to Bangladesh under LC method, sales contracts are very rare. This is just opposite of export trade executed mostly on sales contracts.



With regards to payment mechanism, import is executed either on sight basis or on credit basis. Industrial raw materials and capital machinery are executed on credit terms under supplier's/buyer's credit. Under buyer's credit against relative LCs, external lenders make payments to foreign suppliers on sight against import bills accepted by banks in Bangladesh. Foreign lenders are rare to finance importers directly without LCs of resident banks. LC method is itself a cost for importers since it requires commission to banks for their payment commitments to suppliers' banks abroad.



We know that garment exporters execute orders under sales contracts with procurement of raw materials under BBLCs from nominated suppliers. Issuance of BBLCs against sales contracts to nominated suppliers abroad needs to be phased out administratively. Resident banks should develop their relations with their counterparts to reduce confirmation cost. In this case, they should make standing arrangements for guarantees from guarantee issuing companies abroad. This is to be used by confirming banks to keep confirming cost at reasonable level. Global banks operating in Bangladesh should be encouraged to provide confirmation services as market makers against LCs issued by local banks. Last but not least, LC issuing banks need to be allowed to extend corporate guarantees and other enforceable comforts to global banks so as to have confirmation services at reasonable prices.



Authority should also consider to permit banks for making assignments of financial assets like treasury bonds as collaterals to their counterpart banks. Till the trustworthiness of importers is well established with foreign suppliers, we need to do something effective for minimizing confirmation costs against imports by making our banks as price markers instead of price takers.

The writer is contributor

















