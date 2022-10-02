Youth crushed under train at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 1: A young man was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Manik Chandra Sheel, son of Ukil Chandra Sheel, a resident of Nartan area under Rautgaon Union in the upazila.

Police sources said said locals spotted the body of the man on the railway line in Nartan area at early hours and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kulaura Railway Police Station Babul Ahmad confirmed the incident.