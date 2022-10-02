Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dredged canals facilitate cropping at Santhia

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a farmer taking jute to his house premises by a boat on the Bannegara Beel at Santhia. photo: observer

The photo shows a farmer taking jute to his house premises by a boat on the Bannegara Beel at Santhia. photo: observer

SANTHIA, PABNA, Oct 1: Agriculture scenario and farmers' living standard have changed in Santhia Upazila of the district after dredging two canals- Behula Beel and Bannegara Beel.
Earlier about 450 hectares of agriculture land in the beel would remain under water for the whole year.
Huge croplands along canal banks in six villages would remain water-logged in the dry season.
For more than one era, about 4,000 people in ten villages including Rawti, Dhulauri, Choubaria, Gopinathpur and Bhulbaria suffered disarray.
A visit found jute growers were cutting jute and retting in the canal water.
Agriculture office sources said, farmers have started to get benefits of the dredged canal.  Irrigation facility has already been created; now farmers can cultivate paddy, wheat, onion, garlic and Rabi crops in Behula Beel and Bannegara Beel; the farming cost will come down with reduced fuel use; also the pressure on groundwater will decrease.
According to sources at Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC), about six kilometre canal stretches have been dredged by the BADC under Pabna-Natore-Sirajganj Irrigation Development project at about Tk 51 lakh.
Farmer Elahi Munsi of Paiksha Village said, "We couldn't cultivate hundreds of bighas of land before. Lands would remain blanketed with water hyacinth. Only 1-2 bighas could be farmed, but our farming costs would go up for high irrigation costs in the dry season. Now our tension for irrigation in the dry season has decreased a little."
"We are now running our families well by farming," he added.
Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Gowsami said, two facilities have been created after dredging the canal - available irrigation water and rapid recession of stranded water; two-cropping lands have been three-cropping; uncultivated lands are brought under cultivation; new crops are farmed.
Director of the dredging project A.B.M Mahmud Hasan Khan said, about 1.500 ha lands of Behula and Bannegara beels have been freed of stagnation while 600 ha one-cropping lands will be turned into two-three-cropping ones; using low lift pump, the irrigation can be made from the canal water.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth crushed under train at Kulaura
Dredged canals facilitate cropping at Santhia
Three nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Rajshahi
Three men murdered in three districts
Eight people found dead in seven districts
International Day of Older Persons observed
Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi
One to die, 3 get life term in murder cases


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft