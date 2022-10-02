Three nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Rajshahi

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Rajshahi, on Friday and Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5), in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 208 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Hasanuzzaman, 31, son of Shahidul Islam, and Sabbir Hossain, 20, son of Belal Hossain. They are residents of Bhuidoba Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhuidoba area of the upazila at early hours, and arrested the duo along with the phensidyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi Police Station (PS), the arrested persons have been handed over to police.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mustafa Zaman confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a drug peddler along with one kilogram of heroin from Godagari Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested person is Khademul Islam Tota, 40, a resident of Mohishalbari Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

District DNC Inspector Parvin Akhter said acting on a tip-off, a detective team of the District DNC conducted a drive in Mohishalbari area at around 2 am on Friday, and caught Tota red-handed along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested person with Godagari Model PS in this regard, DNC Inspector Parvin Akhter added.











