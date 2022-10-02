Video
Home Countryside

Three men murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondents

Three men including a local leader of Juba League have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Laxmipur and Narsingdi, on Friday and Saturday.
MANIKGANJ: A former village police member was beaten to death by his rivals over land dispute in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Faizuddin, 65, son of late Helal Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Saljana Village under Aroa Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Faizuddin had a long standing dispute with his neighbour Abu Taleb over the ownership of a piece of land.
Following this, an altercation took place in between Faizuddin and Abu Taleb at noon.
At one stage of the altercation, Abu Taleb along with his supporters started beating Faizuddin, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Nur A Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
LAXMIPUR: A local leader of Juba League was shot to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Alauddin Patwari, 42, son of Sadeq Patwari, a resident of Rashidpur Pouddar Dighir Par area under Bashikpur Union in the upazila.
He was posted as vice-president of Bashikpur Union Unit of Juba League.
Locals and the deceased's family sources said a gang of five to six men opened fire at Alauddin when he was talking on the mobile phone in Rashidpur Pouddar Dighir Par area at around 10am. After firing, the gang members left the place immediately.
Locals rescued Alauddin in critical condition and took to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Chandraganj PS OC Mosleh Uddin said police suspect that the Juba League leader was killed over previous enmity or establishing supremacy in the area.
Superintend of Police Mahfuzzaman Ashraf confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was murdered by his elder brother over family dispute in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shahid Mia, 40, son of late Mannan Mia, a resident of Uttar Bakharnagar Union in the     upazila.
Police and local sources said Shahid Mia had a dispute with his elder brother Idris Mia, 50, over family issues.
Following this, the two brothers were locked into a quarrel at noon.
At one stage, Idris Mia hit Shahid with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.
Critically injured Shahid was rescued and rushed to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.
Later on, Shahid succumbed to his injuries on the way to Narsingdi.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers arrested the accused Idris Mia.
Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Jahirul Islam confirmed the      incident.







