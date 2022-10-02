Eight people found dead in seven districts

Eight people including four minor children and three women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Natore, Pabna, Dinajpur, Barishal, Patuakhali, Joypurhat and Moulvibazar, in three days.

NATORE: The floating bodies of two minor siblings were recovered from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nova Akhter, daughter of Shimul Hossain, 8, and her younger brother Samrat, 6, residents of Barogachha Jolarpara area in the upazila.

Police sources said Nova and Samrat went out of their house in the afternoon. They had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted their bodies floating in a canal next to the house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the canal.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) Nasim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Khatun, 22, wife of Rubel Hossain, hailed from Jhenidah District. She along with her husband and a child lived in a rented house in Babupara area of the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi PS Subrata Ghosh said locals spotted the body of Sonia lying on a balcony of the house and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

SI Subrata said locals assumed that Sonia might have been killed by her husband Rubel as he fled away along with his child.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Dakshin Nagar Mannan Telipara Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Alamgir went out of the house at early hours on Wednesday. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a broiler chicken farm owned by one Nazmul Haque in Dakshin Nagar area at around 8am on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent in to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akhter, 22, wife of Saiful Sikdar, a resident of Deuli Village under Garuria Union.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milan said locals saw the body of Farzana hanging from a ceiling fan in her room of the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: The floating body of a newborn child has been recovered from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun said locals spotted the body of a newborn baby floating in a canal adjacent to Bilbilas Bazar under Bauphal Union in the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal.

The newborn child was a girl.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a woman from her rented house in the district town on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sajeda Islam Saju, 38, wife of Hafizul Islam, hailed from Aimarasulpur Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Sajeda along with her daughter SSC examinee Arifa Khatun lived in a rented house owned by Rafiqul Ahsan and Dr Parvin Akhter in Janiar Bagan area in the district town for the last eight to nine months. Sajeda's husband Hafizul Islam works in a paper mill in Sylhet, and lives there for work purpose.

However, Arifa saw the body of her mother lying on the floor in the rented house at noon with tied up its hands and scotch tape on its mouth.

Hearing her scream, neighbours rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals assumed that a robbery might have been committed in the house, and the robbers might have killed Sajeda as she tried to protest it.

The law enforcers are, however, investigating the matter, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a minor girl in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Popy Sarker, 11, daughter of Digindra Sarker of Panjarai area in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj District. Popy along with her family members lived in a rented house in Sultanpur area under Prithimpasha Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Popy went to sleep at her room in the house on Monday night.

Later on, locals found her strangled body lying beside the house o Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its throat.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of an unnatural death case with Kulaura PS is underway in this regard.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.











