International Day of Older Persons observed



A colourful rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town on Saturday on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'The resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Kishoreganj and Kurigram.

BOGURA: On this occasion, District Social Service Department and Bangladesh Probin Hiteshi Sangha O Jora Biggan Protisthan jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque spoke as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Bangladesh Probin Hiteshi Sangha O Jora Biggan Protisthan District Unit President ABM Abdul Rashid.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Helena Akhtar, Civil Surgeon Shafiul Azam, and District Social Service Officer Abu Syed Kawsar Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme as special guests. Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out in the morning, and paraded the main streets of the town.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration, District Social Welfare and Bangladesh Probin Hiteshi Sangha O Jora Biggan Protisthan jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj DC Office premises in the morning, and it ended at Kishoreganj Government Child Orphanage (Girls) after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Government Child Orphanage (Girls) auditorium.

Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director of District Social Welfare Department Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.

Bangladesh Probin Hiteshi Sangha O Jora Biggan Protisthan District Unit President Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed, Professor ASM Mahabubur Rahman, Advocate Alhag Nizam Uddin and Abdur Rahim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district town.

A rally was brought out in the town and paraded its main streets.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the office of District Unit of Bangladesh Probin Hiteshi Sangha O Jora Biggan Protisthan at College Mor in the town at noon.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Rezaul Karim was present as the chief guest while District Probin Hiteshi Sangha President AKM Samiul Haque Nantu presided over the meeting.

SP Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam, Supervisor of Kurigram Sadar Hospital Dr Shahidullah Linkon, Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam, DD of District Social Service Department Rokonul Islam, former freedom fighter commander Sirajul Islam Tuku and former president of Kurigram Press Club Advocate Ahsan Habib Nilu, among others, also attended the programme.

Besides, two housewives were awarded for taking care of their older parents-in-law while a man to look after his 80-year-old mother at that time.













