

Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi

Buyers including women mostly are gathering different markets to purchase puja sarees and dresses for their beloved family members.

The demand for Indian Katan, Huffsilk and Georgette has increased a bit this year, traders said.

A visit to different markets in the city on Tuesday found a large crowd of buyers at different markets.

The demand for imported Indian jute Katan, georgette, silk sarees, Banarasi Katan, Bombay Katan, half-Katan, and embroidered saris have mostly been favourite. Besides, demand for locally made garments, especially attractive jeans and Punjabis, is also high. Sellers are hopeful to earn good profits this festival.

Saheb Ali, a saree vendor at Saheb Bazar, said, after overcoming various restrictions amid corona pandemic, festival-centric sales have increased. Collection of new clothes has also increased.

Toma Das, a buyer of halfsilk saree, said, this time the shopping has been well; festival-oriented collections are also good; but like everything, clothes are more expensive than before.

Sampa Saha, a shopper from Laxmipur area of the city, said, "I come to shop for the whole family. My mother-in-law told me to take Katan saree for her. Of course, I also like Katan saree."

Sandhya Rani, another buyer from Kumarpara area, said, "Durga Puja is our main religious festival. We enjoy much during the festival. I am purchasing new dresses on the occasion. I have bought new things for everyone."















