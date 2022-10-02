One to die, 3 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in four days sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Joypurhat, Laxmipur and Chandpur.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment for killing a rickshaw-puller in Sadar Upazila in 2002.

Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Islam handed down the verdict at noon in absence of the accused.

The condemned convicts are Md Jewel, son A Barik, and Mahmudul, son of Siraj Uddin, residents of Hichmi Pashchim Para Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

The convicts were also jailed for five years more in another case at that time.

According to the prosecution, Faruque Hossain, son of Jamal Uddin of Magni Para Village in Sadar Upazila, was a rickshaw-puller. On June 29 in 2002, he went out of the house along with his rickshaw, but did not return.

Later on, his body was found in Karai Quadirpur Road area on July 1, 2002. His rickshaw could not find there.

Police recovered Faruque's rickshaw with Jewel and Mahmudul from Akkelpur Upazila.

The deceased's father Jalal Uddin lodged a murder case with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against the two accused to the court.

The accused came out of jail on bail, and have been absconding since then.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his elder brother in Sadar Upazila in 2019.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Abdul Mannan, a resident of Char Parbatinagar Village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

Jasim Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Mannan hacked his elder brother Abdul Hannan to death on February 19, 2019, over a family feud.

A case was filed by the deceased's father Abul Kalam with Laxmipur Sadar PS accusing Mannan.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on March 15, 2019.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Haziganj Upazila in 2009.

Chandpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Shahjahan Pradhan, 43, son of late Abdus Sattar, a resident of Bhatra Village in the upazila.

PP of the court Syedul Islam Babu confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Farhana and Shahjahan got married in 2005. After marriage, Shahjahan used to pressure his wife for dowry. On 7 June in 2009, Shahjahan beat his wife Farhana to death in the house for dowry.

The deceased's brother Faruk Ahmed Patwari filed a case against six people with Hajiganj PS on the same day.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.











