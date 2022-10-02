Video
Home Countryside

Three held for killing farmer in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 1: Police have arrested three people from Ullapara Upazila in the district in a case filed for killing a farmer.
The arrested persons are Abdul Momin, Md Alauddin and Shohel Rana, residents of Gonaigati Village in the upazila.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Arifur Rahman Mandal disclosed the matter at a press conference held at his office on Thursday.
In the press conference, the SP said, the arrested people along with farmer Saidur Rahman went out for a vote trip at night on September 24. Three accused locked into altercation with Saidur at one stage of the trip and hit on his head.
Later on, they threw him in the river after tying his neck to a stone.
The three accused made a phone call to the wife of the deceased after the killing and sought Tk 1.5 lakh as ransom money.
On September 26, police recovered the body from near Kumar Bridge.
A case has been filed with Ullapara Police Station in this regard.


