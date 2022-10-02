Boro rice procurement completes in Khulna Div

KHULNA, Oct 1: The government has completed procurement of 1, 43,533.640 metric tons (mt) of boiled Boro rice, 814.960 mt 'Atap' rice and 44,890.840 mt Boro paddy in the division this season.

This information was confirmed by officials at the Khulna Regional Office of the Department of Food (DoF). This year's Boro paddy-rice collection began from April 28 last and was completed by August 31 in all ten districts of the division.

Assistant Regional Controller of Food Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder said, the government has procured these quantities of food items aiming at ensuring fair market prices for common farmers.

"Under the programme, we have completed procurement of boiled Boro rice from 1,700 millers at the rate of Tk 40 per kg," he added.

Besides, he further said, another 232 millers supplied Atap Boro rice at the same rate while Boro paddy was procured directly from farmers at Tk 27 per kg.

Adequate steps were taken to maintain a complete transparency in the procurement of Boro rice-paddy to make the government's food stock collection a success, he maintained.

Food collection targets included 82,595 mt Boro paddy, 1, 62,592.286 mt boiled Boro rice and 980.010 mt Atap rice this season.

Farmers couldn't succeed in fulfilling the target of Boro paddy production due to drastic drought and lack of rain, scarcity of fuel amid Russia-Ukraine War, he further said.

Regional Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Fazlul Haque said, farmers have not fulfilled the fixed Boro rice cultivation target this season in the region despite various effective steps of the government.













