Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Boro rice procurement completes in Khulna Div

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 1: The government has completed procurement of 1, 43,533.640 metric tons (mt) of boiled Boro rice, 814.960 mt 'Atap' rice and 44,890.840 mt Boro paddy in the division this season.
This information was confirmed by officials at the Khulna Regional Office of the Department of Food (DoF). This year's Boro paddy-rice collection began from April 28 last and was completed by August 31 in all ten districts of the division.
Assistant Regional Controller of Food Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder said, the government has procured these quantities of food items aiming at ensuring fair market prices for common farmers.
"Under the programme, we have completed procurement of boiled Boro rice from 1,700 millers at the rate of Tk 40 per kg," he added.
Besides, he further said, another 232 millers supplied  Atap Boro rice at the same rate while Boro paddy was procured directly from farmers at Tk 27 per kg.
Adequate steps were taken to maintain a complete transparency in the procurement of Boro rice-paddy to make the  government's food stock collection a success, he maintained.  
Food collection targets included 82,595 mt  Boro paddy, 1, 62,592.286 mt boiled Boro rice and 980.010 mt Atap rice this season.
Farmers couldn't succeed in fulfilling the target of Boro paddy production due to drastic drought and lack of rain, scarcity of fuel amid Russia-Ukraine War, he further said.
Regional Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Fazlul Haque said, farmers have not fulfilled the fixed Boro rice cultivation target this season in the region despite various effective steps of the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth crushed under train at Kulaura
Dredged canals facilitate cropping at Santhia
Three nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Rajshahi
Three men murdered in three districts
Eight people found dead in seven districts
International Day of Older Persons observed
Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi
One to die, 3 get life term in murder cases


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft