14 killed, 24 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 14 people including five women have been killed and at least 24 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Bogura, Chuadanga, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Cumilla, Munshiganj, Natore and Joypurhat, in five days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Two women were killed and at least 16 others injured in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Tahera Khatun, 22, wife of Saiful Islam, a resident of Ranzai Teghri Village in the upazila, and Juthi, 22, daughter of Jamsed Ali, hailed from Singra Upazila of Natore District.

According to local sources, a passenger-laden bus from Bogura was going to Panditpukur in Nandigram Upazila.

At around 3:30 pm, the bus lost control over its steering and overturned into a roadside ditch in Dalgacha area on the Katham-Kaliganj road, which left at least 18 of its passengers injured.

Personnel of Nandigram Fire Service rescued the injured.

Of the injured, five were admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in critical condition.

Later on, Tahera and Juthi succumbed to their injuries at around 5 pm while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SZRMCH morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Raihan, 24, son of Faruk Hossain, a resident of Jairampur Village, and Hridoy Hossain, 24, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Baradi Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Raihan and Hridoy were going to Jairampur area from Baradi Village riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle collided head-on with another motorbike in Chigharia area, which left them seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

They both died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment there.

GAIBANDHA: A female medical pharmacist was killed and her husband injured after being crushed by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahnaz Begum, 40, wife of Rizu Mia, a resident of Thanapara area in the upazila. She worked as a medical pharmacist at Gaibandha Sadar Hospital.

Local sources said Shahnaz was returning home from the workplace along with her husband Rizu in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Forkania Bazar area and crushed Shahnaz, leaving her dead on the spot and Rizu critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital for treatment.

On information, police recovered the body.

Gaibandha Sadar PS OC Masudar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

GOPALGANJ: A freedom fighter (FF) was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Molla, 70, son of late Karim Molla, a resident of Duttadanga Village in the upazila. He was the union parishad member of Ward No. 5 under Kajulia Union.

Local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Abdus Salam in Duttadanga area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara road at around 7pm while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the FF to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Abdus Salam succumbed to his injuries at night on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Sheikh Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Islam, 32, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Boldahar Village in the upazila. He was an auto-van driver by profession.

Local sources said Hamidul's auto-van hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Bharupara Ghoradah area, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Porsha PS sources confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people were killed and another was injured as a bus ran over an auto-rickshaw on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional road in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Motiar Rahman, 60, N Islam, 65, and Kala Mia, 40.

Kuliarchar PS OC Mohammad Golam Mostafa said the accident occurred at around 3:30pm when a bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw in Chhoysuti area. The accident left two people dead on the spot and two others injured.

Of the injured, another succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CUMILLA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the Sylhet-Cumilla highway in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hakim, 60, hailed from Tarail Upazila in Kishoreganj District. He used to work at a rice mill in Debidwar Upazila.

Quoting locals, Mirpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Nazrul Islam said a private car crushed the passerby Mohammad Hakim in Chhoghura area at around 7 am and fell into a roadside ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering being hit by a truck, which left Hakim dead on the spot.

Three people in the car got injuries. Locals rescued them and took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Hakim from the scene.

The body will be handed over to the deceased's family following legal procedures, Nazrul Islam added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Bejgaon Bus Stand area on the Bangabandhu expressway in the upazila at around 11:30am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Hasara Highway PS OC Molla Zakir Hossain said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in the area while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A female school teacher was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rawshan Ara Begum, 45, wife of Feroj Hossain, a resident of Atail Village in the upazila. She was an assistant teacher at Chhatoil Government Primary School in the area.

It was learnt that Rawshan Ara Begum was going to school along with her husband in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Jalora area, leaving her dead on the spot and her husband injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Feroj Hossain was admitted to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that a case was lodged with the PS in this regard.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Balait intersection area on the Joypurhat-Bogura regional highway in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman Sakib, 22, son of Abdur Rashid Mandal, a resident of Mohail Village under Punat Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Abdul Barik, 46, son of Jamal Mandal of Gorna Shantinagar Village under Punat Union; and Imon, 19, son of Md Ijul of Talora Baiguni Village under Udaypur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sakib and Imon were performing a bike race with their two motorcycles on the regional highway in the afternoon. At that time, the two motorcycles collided with another motorcycle carrying Abdul Barik, which left the three motorcyclists seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalai Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Sakib succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Of the injured, Imon was shifted to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.













