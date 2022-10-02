

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, as the chief guest













Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, as the chief guest, speaking at the inaugural function of the 'Central Research Review and Planning Workshop-2022' of BARI on Thursday at its Kazi Badruddoza Auditorium in Gazipur City. The technical session of the workshop will be held from October 13 to 19. BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker presided over the inaugural session while Agriculture Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation AFM Hayatullah, Department of Agricultural Marketing DG A Gaffar Khan, Department of Agricultural Extension DG Md Benojir Alam, and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute DG Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir were present as special guests. photo: observer