College student dies from snakebite at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Oct 1: A college student has died from snakebite in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Tofayel Ahmed Tuhin, 23, son of late Motahar Hossain, a resident of Char Lengutia Village under Charbhuta Union in the upazila. He was the second year honours student of Department of Bangla at Bhola Government College.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Tuhin at noon while he was visiting their betel nut orchard behind the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bhola Sadar Hospital as there was no anti-venom in Lalmohan Hospital.

Later on, Tuhin died on the way to Bhola.

Lalmohan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain said no one informed the matter to them yet.

















