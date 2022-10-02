

SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina

During the event Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of Thermex group and chairman of the Bank's Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank; A Z M Shafiuddin (Shamim), Chairman of SQ group and SQ Foundation and Director of the Bank; Mohammad Nazmul Huq, Chairman of Vicar group and Director of the Bank were present.

