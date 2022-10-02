

BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Mrityunjoy Saha, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended the meeting as representative of the Bank's sole shareholder, the Govt. of Bangladesh. Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank delivered welcome speech.

Among others, Md. Razib Pervez, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan and Shamim Ahammed, Directors of the Bank, Md. Abdur Rahim and Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary of BASIC Bank and representative of Audit firm, M/S. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahaman & Co. were present in the meeting. The financial statement for the year 2021 of the Bank was approved in the meeting.





