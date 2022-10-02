Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

The 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BASIC Bank Ltd was held at its Head Office on Thursday, says a press release.
Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Mrityunjoy Saha, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended the meeting as representative of the Bank's sole shareholder, the Govt. of Bangladesh. Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank delivered welcome speech.
Among others, Md. Razib Pervez, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan and Shamim Ahammed, Directors of the Bank, Md. Abdur Rahim and Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary of BASIC Bank and representative of Audit firm, M/S. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahaman & Co. were present in the meeting. The financial statement for the year 2021 of the Bank was approved in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft