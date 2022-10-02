Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD

Samsung has just launched the much-awaited Galaxy Watch5 in Bangladesh, offering one-of-a-kind features, including sleep tracking, health and wellness monitoring, and Samsung's BIO-Active Sensor IC.

The watch is now available at all Samsung stores in the country with a starting price of BDT 42,999, as the latest innovation comes with the industry's leading technologies and unique features to help users track their sleep, health, and other aspects of their lives.

Upon purchasing Galaxy Watch5, customers will get BDT 10,000 cashback along with six months of EMI service at 0% interest. In addition to that, customers will get BDT 5,000 Foldable bundle cashback. Users willing to avail of the exchange offer will get BDT 3,000 exchange bonus on top of the regular exchange value.

Boasting an advanced sleep tracking technology, the device can plan bedtime, detect snoring, and understand and track sleep stages (awake, light, deep, and REM) through eight animal sleep symbols representing the sleep type.

With a bigger battery than its predecessors and fast charging, Galaxy Watch5 takes about 30 minutes to go from 0% up to 45% charge! Galaxy Watch5 also features a 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive sensor to control three health sensors effectively: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, Electrical Heart sensor (ECG), and Optical Heart Rate sensor. Besides allowing users to check their health around the clock, the new device can help track body composition and uncover more about the body within minutes. Galaxy Watch5 can help count steps, monitor calories, and supports over 90 exercises that users can track from the watch.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is ecstatic to introduce the exceptional Galaxy Watch5 in the Bangladesh market. A watch can help people keep track of time, but Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 allows its users to set the right goals in life through tracking, monitoring, and so much more. We hope that people will enjoy this latest innovation and all the unique features it provides."















