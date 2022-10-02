Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Samsung has just launched the much-awaited Galaxy Watch5 in Bangladesh, offering one-of-a-kind features, including sleep tracking, health and wellness monitoring, and Samsung's BIO-Active Sensor IC.
The watch is now available at all Samsung stores in the country with a starting price of BDT 42,999, as the  latest innovation comes with the industry's leading technologies and unique features to help users track their sleep, health, and other aspects of their lives.
Upon purchasing Galaxy Watch5, customers will get BDT 10,000 cashback along with six months of EMI service at 0% interest. In addition to that, customers will get BDT 5,000 Foldable bundle cashback. Users willing to avail of the exchange offer will get BDT 3,000 exchange bonus on top of the regular exchange value.
Boasting an advanced sleep tracking technology, the device can plan bedtime, detect snoring, and understand and track sleep stages (awake, light, deep, and REM) through eight animal sleep symbols representing the sleep type.
With a bigger battery than its predecessors and fast charging, Galaxy Watch5 takes about 30 minutes to go from 0% up to 45% charge! Galaxy Watch5 also features a 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive sensor to control three health sensors effectively: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, Electrical Heart sensor (ECG), and Optical Heart Rate sensor. Besides allowing users to check their health around the clock, the new device can help track body composition and uncover more about the body within minutes. Galaxy Watch5 can help count steps, monitor calories, and supports over 90 exercises that users can track from the watch.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is ecstatic to introduce the exceptional Galaxy Watch5 in the Bangladesh market. A watch can help people keep track of time, but Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 allows its users to set the right goals in life through tracking, monitoring, and so much more. We hope that people will enjoy this latest innovation and all the unique features it provides."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft