Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Oct 1: Asian shares on Friday were headed for the worst month since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and bond markets persisted over hawkish talk from central banks, worries about global recession and rising geopolitical risk.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat on Friday, as a bounce in Hong Kong and among mainland Chinese bluechips offset declines elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.6%.
Relief came from Chinese factory activity data that beat market expectations, with the manufacturing sector returning to growth in September after contracting for two months.
Still, the Asian index was set to record a staggering 12.5% drop for the month, the largest since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic threw financial markets into chaos.
Hong Kong shares were likely heading for their worst quarter since 2001 and Chinese bluechips might also finish September by recording their biggest quarterly loss since a stock market meltdown in 2015.
"The 'troubling triad' of rising rates, slowing growth and strong dollar have all intensified," said Timothy Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.
"We reduce our forecasts further and expect largely flat regional performance over the next two quarters with better returns on a 12-month view."
In currency markets, traders remained edgy amid risk of intervening from central banks.
The US dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies at 111.88 on Friday, after retreating 0.9% in the previous day.
However, it is up 2.9% for the month, the best since April. The relentless rise of the dollar has pushed the Japanese yen, Chinese yuan and many emerging market currencies to record lows.
Traders are also wary of possible intervention from China and Japan. Reuters reported that China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local currency in offshore markets.
In Europe, Britain's gilt market has been roiled along with the pound by government plans for heavy borrowing to finance spending.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she will stick to her plan to reignite economic growth, breaking her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also set out a 200 billion euro ($196 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
That came as Europe braces for a double-digit inflation reading later in the day, as the European Central Bank voiced support for another big interest rate hike. German inflation accelerated to 10.9% this month, far beyond market expectations.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft