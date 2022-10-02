Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The VAT department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a directive earlier this month  following the changes in the Financial Act.
As per instruction, the VAT authority will recognize the invoice for a rebate, issued by the mobile financial services (MFS) operator after payment of the electricity bill through the digital platforms, making the rebate process easier against electricity bills paid through MFS.
Prior to the changes in the Financial Act and the recent instructions by the national exchequer, invoices of MFS were not validated by the authorities. Companies were only able to claim rebates with invoices issued by the relevant power department against payments of electricity bills.
Despite payments of electricity bills through MFS getting popular, there was no supporting law that allowed businesses to claim rebates using such channels.
 "Prior to this move we did not accept MFS-based invoices as an official document other than the power department's invoice upon which rebates can be claimed, but with the current law some companies such as bKash have become eligible on which businesses can claim VAT rebate on paying bills," a senior official of NBR told The Daily Observer.
For example, if an organization pays the bill of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) through the MFS service provider 'bkash' using the Grameen phone wallet, the customer can take a rebate against the invoice.
"Using home-grown talent, state-of-the-art technology, inclusive financial ecosystem and a large distribution network, bKash has been playing a pioneering role in bringing digital financial services to the doorsteps of every citizen, while ensuring its compliance practice - abiding by stringent supervision and guidelines of the regulator, thus gaining credibility amongst all stakeholders," Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of Corporate Communications of bKash told.
 "The MFS sector is one of those trailblazers that have contributed greatly to the fulfillment of the vision of Digital Bangladesh and such moves further ensure that the country remains in its growth trajectory," he further added.
"Financial inclusion has been in the DNA of bKash since the very beginning. The impact we have been trying to have on the lives of millions of people would not be possible without such empowerment," the top brass stated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft