Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:26 AM
realme with Apeiruss to hunt for next star rapper

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

In an effort to unleash the creativity of youth, smartphone brand realme and renowned Bangladeshi music composer duo Apeiruss has geared up to organize a rap contest titeld "realme-Apeiruss Hustle".
To participate in the contest, rappers will have to record their demos and send them to realme from their official facebook page via https://cutt.ly/realme_ Hustle_1.
Out of all the participants, the most unique and creative rapper will be selected as the winner, and s/he will receive an opportunity to rap and be featured in realme's upcoming music video. Rappers are expected to submit their demos within the 4th of October, says a press release.
Apeiruss consists of brothers Sheikh Shafi Mahmud and Sheikh Saami Mahmud, who are EDM music producers, composers, and DJs. They have worked with many Bollywood artists such as Mika Singh (ISHQAM- an international hit song with 200+ million views), Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik and worked for labels like Sony Music India, Saregama, T-Series many more. They have also produced music for films like Baar Baar Dekho, Kapoor & Sons and many others.
Earlier, realme featured another youth icon hip-hop artist Black Zang as one who chased his dreams and dared to explore beyond conventional career options. This time, realme is preparing to hopefully present the industry with a promising new rap sensation through hustling rap battles!


