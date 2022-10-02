Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smart becomes HPE Platinum partner

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Smart becomes HPE Platinum partner

Smart becomes HPE Platinum partner

Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, one of the leading IT companies of Bangladesh, has earned the honor of being the Platinum Partner of the world famous computer manufacturer Hewlett Packard Enterprise for the year 2022-23.
Among HPE's 12 Asian Emerging Countries (AEC), Smart is the only platinum partner from Bangladesh. Moreover, Hewlett Packard Enterprise awarded special certificates to 7 engineers and 6 sales representatives of Smart for their significant contribution to their professionalism.
On this achievement, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. has organized a celebration event on September 26 at its own banquet hall to celebrate the platinum partnership.
Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., Shahed Kamal, Director, Zafor Ahmed, Director and Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon, Director and certified engineers, sales representatives were present on the occasion.
Moreover, Deputy Managing Director of Smart Technologies S M Mohibul Hasan also joined the event online from London.
Mohammad Zahirul Islam said on the occasion that, we, Smart Technologies always try our best to serve the customers. This recognition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a recognition of our members' tireless efforts in customer service. We hope that Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Smart will work together in the technological development of our country in the coming future.
It is to be noted that on the last 21st, Hewlett Packard Enterprise confirmed the fact that Smart has become a platinum partner for the year 2022-23 through an email.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft