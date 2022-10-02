

Smart becomes HPE Platinum partner

Among HPE's 12 Asian Emerging Countries (AEC), Smart is the only platinum partner from Bangladesh. Moreover, Hewlett Packard Enterprise awarded special certificates to 7 engineers and 6 sales representatives of Smart for their significant contribution to their professionalism.

On this achievement, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. has organized a celebration event on September 26 at its own banquet hall to celebrate the platinum partnership.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., Shahed Kamal, Director, Zafor Ahmed, Director and Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon, Director and certified engineers, sales representatives were present on the occasion.

Moreover, Deputy Managing Director of Smart Technologies S M Mohibul Hasan also joined the event online from London.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam said on the occasion that, we, Smart Technologies always try our best to serve the customers. This recognition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a recognition of our members' tireless efforts in customer service. We hope that Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Smart will work together in the technological development of our country in the coming future.

It is to be noted that on the last 21st, Hewlett Packard Enterprise confirmed the fact that Smart has become a platinum partner for the year 2022-23 through an email.

















