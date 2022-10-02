

3 int’l brands launched at Yellow's store at Gulshan

To mark the launching of these brands, YELLOW organized a launch event titled 'Assemble the Force of Happiness' at the Gulshan flagship showroom on Thursday, in the presence of the honorable chief guest, Syed Naved Hussain - CEO and Group Director of BEXIMCO Ltd. Executive Director of YELLOW, Shehryar Burney, YELLOW's Head of Retail Operations, Hadi S A Chowdhury as well as other esteemed guests and renowned celebrities.

Also gracing the event with their presence was Donna K Merola, President of Sourcing, Men and Andrew P. Mizerik, Director of Production, Men from the famous American brand Michael Kors. Michael Kors is owned by Capri Holdings, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Versace.

Speaking at the launching event, chief guest Hussain said, "This will increase the credibility and good will of Beximco and Bangladesh worldwide. We therefore think that it is a good time for these brands to enter the Bangladeshi market.

"With our brand-new products, cutting-edge store design, and committed customer service, YELLOW offers the people of the nation access to worldwide shopping experiences. We think it will make everyone very happy here", he added.

YELLOW, the trendiest fashion brand from Bangladesh, is mostly distinguished for its true international quality designs and fabrics. To uphold the continuation of success, YELLOW has brought these brands to Bangladesh. Official Merchandise of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars will be available in Bangladesh now only at Yellow Outlets all over the country and its e-commerce platform.

The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney - is an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate, founded on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney. The company has established itself as a leader in the animation industry with the creation of iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, widely popular all over the globe.

Marvel Entertainment, LLC - an American entertainment company founded in 1998 - is mainly known for its comic books by Marvel Comics, as well as for its forays into films and television/streaming shows, including those within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Star Wars is a multi-genre mythology and multimedia franchise created by George Lucas in 1976. It comprises movies, novels, comics, video games, toys, and numerous television series.

The premium styling and unparalleled quality of the merchandise of these world-renowned brands are expected to ensure a refreshing atmosphere with a focus on the brand, its products, the fashion, and the trends.













