Sunday, 2 October, 2022
Minister LED TV now available for Tk 9999 only

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Minister LED TV is now available for only Tk 9999 under an encouraging deal launched to increase the fun of watching TV. For the customers an offer of cash voucher for 3000 taka is also included, says a press release.  
The top-rated and cost-effective Minister Smart TV on the market includes 4K resolution, borderless and thin design, Android operating system, Google Voice Control technology, Dolby Digital Sound System, and other cutting-edge features.
Additionally, every Smart TV made by Minister has a Built in Chromo Cast System. It allows the TV to be connected to the display of a mobile phone. Besides that your preferred channel, program, or any other information will be displayed by your voice recognition.
Aside from that, Minister LED/Smart TV comes with 2 remotes, 10-year service warranty and 5 years panel guarantee with wall bracket free.
Minister's 24-inch LED TV is available for just Tk 9,999 and 32-inch LED TV at Tk 12,900. At the same time, there is a cash voucher of 3000 takas on certain models of the minister's TV. To get the Minister LED/Smart TV at the best possible price you can visit your local Minister store or order online (call 09600 700 700 to place an order).


