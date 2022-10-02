

22pc rebate on cash purchase of Vista TV

On this occasion, on Thursday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Vista Electronics and Nagad. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the head office of 'Nagad' in Banani of the capital.

The agreement was signed by Director of Vista Electronics Film actor Elias Kanchan and Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Saadat Adnan Ahmed.

Managing Director of Vista Electronics Lokman Hossain Akash, Director Uday Hakim, Deputy Brand Manager Hyderuzzaman Sujan, Corporate Affairs Officer Palash Madhu, Rakib Bhuiyan, Ali Haider Khan were also present at this time.

Head of Payment Mohammad Mahbubs Sobhan, Head of Offline Payments Sadat Mainuddin, Senior Business Development Manager Sazzadul Islam Sani, Campaign Coordinator Md. Saif Reza Khan.

Director of Vista Uday Hakim said, "Bangladeshi buyers are cheating by buying low-quality electronics products at high prices. Keeping that in mind, Vista is producing and marketing top quality products in Bangladesh at an affordable price. He said, Vista is offering Google Certified Genuine Android-11 TV at the same price that customers buy basic TV or Smart TV. Next day TV is Android. Buyers should spend hard money to buy the best product.

Vista's slogan - Excellence in Technology. So in technical products Vistai is proven to be the best in Bangladesh. Puja, cricket and football blast; All in all, this offer is a great opportunity for buyers. This offer of Vista is especially to attract buyers towards big screen televisions.

Customers can buy Vista TV from the official website of Vista Electronics Ltd. Note that Vista's journey started in January 2021. The word vista means visionary. It means ladder of success. Vista Electronics has set up a factory at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur.

It manufactures high-end Android and various types of TVs. In the meantime, they have planned to build a home appliance and AC manufacturing plant. After that, Vista will go into production of smart refrigerators.

Besides, Vista is going to market various electronic products including multimedia projectors, different types of monitors, video walls, digital signage, digital white boards, routers, laptops, smart mirrors, medical displays, VRF ACs, accessories.







