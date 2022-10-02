Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IDCOL holds dialogue on investments in energy efficiency

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

IDCOL holds dialogue on investments in energy efficiency

IDCOL holds dialogue on investments in energy efficiency

The IDCOL-Industry Dialogue for Advancing Investments in Energy Efficiency and Environment Friendly Technologies was held at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency; conservation across different industries.
Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director; CEO, IDCOL, in his opening remarks stated IDCOL's leading role in facilitating USD 500 million low-cost financing provided by JICA, AfD; GCF for industries to implement energy efficiency; conservation measures.
The event was ended with a panel discussion on "Prospects and Challenges to implement EE in Textile and RMG sectors of Bangladesh", which was also attended by; Munira Sultana, Chairman, SREDA; Khondkar Morshed Millat, Bangladesh Bank; Taro Katsurai, Senior Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office; and Miran Ali, Vice President, BGMEA. Nazmul Haque, Chief Investment Officer of IDCOL moderated the panel discussion.
The event was attended by top level representatives from Textiles &amp; RMG sectors, and key stakeholders of IDCOL.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft