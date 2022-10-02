

IDCOL holds dialogue on investments in energy efficiency

Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency; conservation across different industries.

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director; CEO, IDCOL, in his opening remarks stated IDCOL's leading role in facilitating USD 500 million low-cost financing provided by JICA, AfD; GCF for industries to implement energy efficiency; conservation measures.

The event was ended with a panel discussion on "Prospects and Challenges to implement EE in Textile and RMG sectors of Bangladesh", which was also attended by; Munira Sultana, Chairman, SREDA; Khondkar Morshed Millat, Bangladesh Bank; Taro Katsurai, Senior Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office; and Miran Ali, Vice President, BGMEA. Nazmul Haque, Chief Investment Officer of IDCOL moderated the panel discussion.

The event was attended by top level representatives from Textiles & RMG sectors, and key stakeholders of IDCOL.



















