Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF creates food shock emergency lending window

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: The IMF on Friday approved a new emergency lending facility to aid countries facing "acute food insecurity" amid the global rise in prices.
The Food Shock Window will provide additional access to emergency financing "to help people in vulnerable countries deal with one of the worst crises of all: hunger," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.
Climate shocks, conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic already had disrupted food production and distribution, "driving up the cost of feeding people," she said.
But "Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed the price of food and fertilizers even higher."
"As a result, a food crisis is spreading around the globe with a record 345 million people whose lives and livelihoods are in immediate danger from acute food insecurity," Georgieva said.
The new facility will operate for one year, offering "an additional line of defense after grants and concessional financing," she said.
It is part of two emergency aid programs the IMF created to help countries deal with the impacts of the pandemic -- the Rapid Credit Facility, which provide zero-interest loans for up to 10 years for the poorest countries; and Rapid Financing Instrument, which is for wealthier economies and must be repaid in five years at most.
In a blog post discussing the "staggering humanitarian impact and large financial costs" of the food crisis, Georgieva said the new window can be used where "grants and concessional financing from partners are not enough, or a Fund-supported program is not possible."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft