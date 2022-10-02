Video
Shakib Al Hasan launches Oppo S#75 smartphone

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Shakib Al Hasan, the world's renowned all-rounder, has introduced his signature S#75 color, an ever-changing color that shows different color shades of pink, green and golden, along with multiple other options.
This color combination is an embodiment of Shakib's personality traits, that keep growing along with the energies and experiences he absorbs from time to time.
This is not only the color of Shakib, but also resembles with any smartphone user who aspires to achieve more in life and grow to their full glory. The exclusive S#75 will be only available on OPPO F21s Pro, a new device that is coming on 5th October, says a press release.
The newest color mélange S#75 by Shakib Al Hasan tells the story of a man who not only talk the walk, but also walk the talk. For doing so, he draws inspiration from his surroundings and life.
Each color of the S#75 represents a typical moment that inspires Shakib - the shade of green from the training ground, the shade of gold from the trophy, the shade of pink from the love of his fans, all of which together form a complete story of Shakib.
Just like him, OPPO keeps innovating its technologies for the users driven by the idea of 'Inspiration Ahead', so that OPPO lovers can add colors and new dimensions to their lives. That's why, Shakib has chosen this S#75 that will help the users explore the multi-universe in them and get inspired to move ahead.  
 Shakib Al Hasan said in this regard, "I am proudly introducing this new color mélange S#75 available on OPPO F21s Pro. Different people have different way of getting inspired. This new design of the OPPO F21s Pro recognizes that difference and will inspire the smartphone users in Bangladesh to explore the multiverse of possibilities within them, which will help them to achieve their dreams."
Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Exclusive Distributor, said, "OPPO F21s Pro's new color option S#75 that offers myriads of color combinations will help the users to look for the inspiration ahead of them, that will ultimately drive them to become successful and create new statements."







