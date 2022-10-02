Video
ISHO launches Monza outdoor collection

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

ISHO, a leading lifestyle brand for Home and Furniture has launched an exquisite outdoor furniture collection Monza, says a press release.
The Monza Outdoor Collection features a modern Art Deco Style, which inspires elegant line work and curvature in the design of each piece. The outdoor collection offers a wide range of sleek and elegant furniture that includes sofas, Swings, Chairs, and Daybeds for people to unwind and socialize from the comfort of their outdoors and connect with their natural surroundings. This is the first wooden outdoor collection in the country that features waterproof fabric and the water-resistant lacquer finish on the wooden frame lends longevity and endurance to the designs. The versatile furniture from this collection can be placed both indoors and outdoors- within the balconies, lawns and rooftops.
Rayana Hossain, Managing Director, ISHO said, "The Monza Outdoor Collection is a thought inspired by the isolation in private spaces that we witnessed during COVID, and finally brought to life by the meticulous efforts of the ISHO team. This collection will breathe new life into your outdoor spaces and offer endless comfort to unwind and relax in the midst of nature, which is something we forget to fit into our busy schedules".
This exclusive outdoor collection can be experienced at President Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park at Gulshan 2 recently.
To know more, visit us at www.isho.com or you can also visit us at our stores.


