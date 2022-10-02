

Well Food, ITAM to assist in innovative events

The signing ceremony took place last Monday at the head office of Well Group at RAOWA Complex, VIP Road, Mohakhali in the capital.

Director of Well Group, Syed Zabeer Hassan, son of the Chairman & CEO of Well Group, Syed Nurul Islam and Chairman and CEO of ITAM, noted Music Director and popular Singer, IbrarTipu have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Head of Brand and Marketing Md. Ebrahim Sujon and other senior officials of both Well Group and ITAM were also present in the signing ceremony.

Expressing views in this regard, Well Group Director, Syed Shahidul Islam said that the initiative of tie up between Well Food and ITAM will certainly bring good for the music industry.

Under the agreement, the country's renowned food and beverage brand, 'Well Food' will come forward to provide assistance in different programs and projects chalked out by the ITAM round the year.

Firstly the Well Food customers, purchasing food items worth at least Tk. 1000 and who intend to get admitted with ITAM will get Tk. 2000 Gift Voucher from every branches of Well Food in Dhaka and Sylhet.

Addressing the signing ceremony, ITAM Chairman and CEO, eminent Singer and Composer, IbrarTipu said he has a massive plan to bring about qualitative changes in the process of learning in different areas of music industry so that the learners can achieve basic knowledge on music and explore their hidden talents.

Expressing gratitude to Well Food, Ibrar said actually the proper flourishing of art and culture always needs patronization or logistic support and country's corporate sector have to have the responsibilities in this regard.

"It's really great to share that Well Group, who has already achieved positive images in the market by their quality products and commitment to the consumers, have come to tie up with ITAM and I strongly believe that the bonding will bring about mutual benefits for both of us", Tipu added.

Delivering speech on the occasion, WELL Group Director Md. Zabeer Hassan said that the conglomerate always supports positive endeavours that promote socio-economic and cultural wellbeing in the society.

The agreement will come into effect from 1st October 2022.









