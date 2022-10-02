Video
Sunday, 2 October, 2022
Robi conducts 5G trial in Dhaka, Rangpur  

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Robi has successfully conducted the trial run of use case specific 5G technology on Wednesday at Robi Corporate Office (RCO) in Dhaka and in customer walk-in-center (WIC) in Rangpur.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. was the technology partner of this 5G trial, says a press release.
Robi demonstrated unforgettable experience with virtual reality video, cloud gaming with smartphone, interaction in augmented reality environment, 360 panoramic live, and naked-eye 3D powered by 5G technology at more than one Gbps speed. RCO WIC and the Rangpur WIC will soon be open for the customers to experience 5G use cases.
Robi Acting Chief Executive Officer and CFO, M. Riyaaz Rasheed, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Perihane Elhamy Ahmed Metaweh, along with the members of Robi Management Council, and other high officials were present at the 5G trial run.
Huawei Asia Pacific Region's Carrier Network Business Group President, Abel Deng, Huawei Bangladesh Office CEO, Peter Pan, and Huawei Asia Pacific Regional Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Jason Tao were also present on the occasion.
Robi CTO, Perihane Elhamy Ahmed Metaweh said: "5G will start a Technology revolution. There will be new opportunities that we've never seen before. It will unleash the huge potential of the ICT sector, industries and customers will enjoy high quality digital contents and immersive experience. 5G will have massive impact on the Telecommunication industry and in society. Robi will continue to build future oriented network to support our continued success and serve our customers."
Commenting on the occasion M. Riyaaz Rasheed said: "We are very happy to conduct several exciting use-case specific 5G trial today in Dhaka and Rangpur. 5G comes as a natural stepping-stone for Robi towards facilitating innovative digital experiences in the lives of our customers. Unlike 4G, 5G technology is use-case specific, and to this end, we are already collaborating with a number of leading enterprises of the country to explore possible use-cases for 5G. However, as of now, 5G handset penetration remains an obstacle to the expansion of the technology."  
Robi was the first operator to have successfully completed the trial run of 5G technology in partnership with Posts & Telecommunications Division, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and Huawei way back in 25th July, 2018.


