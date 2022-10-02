

Sika BD lays foundation for factory at Meghna Industrial EZ

Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present at the ground breaking ceremony as Chief Guest recently, says a press release.

Ambassador of Embassy of Switzerland in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard and Director of MGI Tanjima Binthe Mostafa were present at the ground breaking ceremony as Special Guests.

Country Head/GM of Sika Bangladesh Ltd. Mr. Sanjiban Roy Nandi and Area Manager South Asia- Head TM Concrete of Sika Asia Pacific Management Pte. Ltd. Ms. Yumi Kan were also present, along with the high officials of BEZA, MGI and Sika Bangladesh Ltd. at the ceremony.

MGI is the first ever conglomerate in Bangladesh to be awarded with the license for private economic zones. Currently, MGI has 3 private economic zones- Meghna Economic Zone (MEZ), Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) and Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ).

MIEZ, the second established economic zone of MGI, is located adjacent to Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.











Switzerland based construction chemical manufacturer Sika Bangladesh Limited (Sika BD) organizes the ground breaking ceremony of their factory inside Meghna Industrial Economic Zone owned by Meghna Group of Industries (MGI).Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present at the ground breaking ceremony as Chief Guest recently, says a press release.Ambassador of Embassy of Switzerland in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard and Director of MGI Tanjima Binthe Mostafa were present at the ground breaking ceremony as Special Guests.Country Head/GM of Sika Bangladesh Ltd. Mr. Sanjiban Roy Nandi and Area Manager South Asia- Head TM Concrete of Sika Asia Pacific Management Pte. Ltd. Ms. Yumi Kan were also present, along with the high officials of BEZA, MGI and Sika Bangladesh Ltd. at the ceremony.MGI is the first ever conglomerate in Bangladesh to be awarded with the license for private economic zones. Currently, MGI has 3 private economic zones- Meghna Economic Zone (MEZ), Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) and Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ).MIEZ, the second established economic zone of MGI, is located adjacent to Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.