Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL arranges Tk 1,224m for a micro finance inst

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk



EBL arranges Tk 1,224m for a micro finance inst

EBL arranges Tk 1,224m for a micro finance inst

Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), a leading Micro Finance Institution in Bangladesh, has successfully secured BDT 1,224 million through issuance of Zero Coupon Bond.
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), has acted as the lead arranger of the deal. The proceeds of the bond will be primarily utilized for the disbursement 'Jagoron, and 'Agroshor' lending products, targeted to improve the socio-economic welfare of the rural women in the country.   
A closing ceremony was held at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Md. Fashiullah, Executive Vice Chairman, Microcredit Regulatory Authority; Dr. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner and Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman, Director, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder and Executive Director, TMSS;  Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, Ahmed Shaheen, AMD and Head of Corporate Banking, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business, Eastern Bank Limited; Md. Moniruzzaman, Managing Director, IDLC Investments Limited; Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed, CEO (Current Charge), MTB Capital Limited (Trustee of the Deal);  Mahmudul Huq,  Monisha Anwar Huq, Zahirul Hoque Chowdhury, Representative from Trust Bank Limited; Representative from IDLC Securities Limited, Representative from IDLC Asset Management Limited ,IDLC Income Fund, Community Bank Investment Limited, Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited were present among others on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft