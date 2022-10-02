Next vision is to create smart ICT generation: Palak



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP speaking at the award giving ceremony of the third Coding Contest organized by Samsung R&D Institute Bangladesh (SRBD)in Dhaka recently.

More than 1608 students and problem solvers from 65 leading public and Private Universities of Bangladesh participated in the contest, held in three stages.

The 1st round was held August 16 this year online where out 1608 students and problem solver did the registration. After the first round, 348 students and Problem solver qualified for the second round which was held on September 23, last.

Top 50 participants from the 2nd round were invited for the Final round and it was held recently at SRBD premises where top 10 performing contestants were selected as winners. Md. Sabbir Rahman of BUET became the Champion of this contest.

Before the award giving ceremony, SRBD MD Wonmo Ku and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP gave speeches to the participants. Wonmo Ku expressed his gratitude of satisfaction for the successful organization of this type of event and mentioned that SRBD also has been hosting this competition since 2018 to help find and support Bangladeshi SW Talents.

He mentioned that Bangladeshi young engineers and problem solvers have huge potential, and if they can continue practice under proper guidance like SRBD, they can flourish their talent at Global Level.

State Minister Palak shared digital Bangladesh vision to the participants; and stated that SRBD is one of the leading R&D centers that played a key role in progress to create a "problem solving culture in Bangladesh". The Digital Bangladesh vision and inauguration of SRBD happened concurrently in 2010.

He expressed that under the Visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina, digital Bangladesh is no more a dream but a reality, and the next vision for ICT division to create a smart generation. At the end of his speech, he also awarded ten new "Made In Bangladesh" Laptops to the top ten winners of this code contest.

Later, top 10 winners were handed over award amount of BDT 1,70,000/-. Among them, Md. Sabbir Rahman of BUET became Champion wining award money of BDT 50000/- , Ayon Shahrier of Dhaka University as 1st Runner Up of winning Award money of BDT 30000/- , Iftekhar Hakim Kaowsar BUET as 2nd Runner up of wining award money of BDT 20000/- were handed over respectively.



















