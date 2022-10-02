Video
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:24 AM
RAKUB intensifies agro-based economy in northwest

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

RAJSHAHI, Oct 1: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has been contributing a lot towards bolstering the agro-based economy through financial investment in the country's northwest region.
The specialized state-owned commercial bank has been providing loans to grassroots farmers to supplement the government efforts of making the country self-reliant in food production.
The Board of Directors of the bank revealed this while sharing views in the 553rd board meeting with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair on Thursday.
Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.
As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industrial sector of northwest Bangladesh, currently the bank has adopted the effective work plan now being implemented at grassroots-level to attain all targets within the stipulated time. RAKUB has not only developed the agricultural sector in the country's northwest region but also played a vital role towards its industrialisation.
RAKUB Managing Director Zahidul Haque and Directors GSM Zafarullah, Sabirul Islam, Dr Abdul Hai Sarker, Nazrul Islam, Shah alam and Abdur Rouf joined the meeting held at RAKUB headquarters boardroom.
Zahidul Islam told the meeting that their bank has attained operational profit worth Taka 44.8 crore in the last 2021-2022 financial year overcoming the loss of Taka 3.10 crore incurred in the previous 2020-2021 fiscal year.
In addition to dropping neat losses of Taka 211.79 crore from Taka 272.64 crore in the last fiscal year they attained the profit as a result of painstaking efforts of all officers and employees under a strong monitoring cell.    -BSS


