FBCCI committee demands policy support to small farms

Small farmers have demanded equal financial and policy support to livestock, poultry and fish producers as the agriculture sector enjoys making possible sales of eggs and meat and such other produce at lower prices to consumers.

FBCCI Standing Committee members on Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries raised the demand on Saturday in its first meeting. Committee members said poultry; cattle farmers, fish and shrimp farmers pay electricity bills and other utility bills at commercial rates which push production cost and operating cost up.

They said with equal policy support to these sub-sectors like the agricultural sector, it will be possible to meet the protein needs at affordable prices.

While speaking as chief guest in the event, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said the government should provide utilities at a special rate to livestock farms. To become a developed country by 2041, Bangladesh's exports needs to be over $300 billion, which appears to be tough solely by depending on RMG export.

Therefore, fish, shrimp and meat should be included in the export basket. Here, it comes to government policy support, the Jasim Uddin said.

Pointing to recent instability in eggs market, he said few unscrupulous traders are taking the market hostage and demanded that they must be identified and punished to protect the image of the business community.

The FBCCI president advised the committee to work on logistics and supply chain to ensure fair prices for marginal farmers.

Earlier, Director-in-charge of the committee and FBCCI Vice-President Salahuddin Alamgir, said like agriculture, a 5 percent loan must be earmarked for livestock sector. He also demanded to fix dollar price at 100 taka in case of imports for livestock. He also recommended introduction of insurance policies at low premiums to protect farmers.

Chairman of the committee and Executive Member of Feed Industries Association Bangladesh, Md. Moshiur Rahman called for strengthening the inter-ministerial coordination of government agencies.

He said, "Both the Livestock department and BSTI use different monitoring standards for farms. Farmers suffer due to lack of coordination and different sets of standards," he pointed out.

He also stressed on proper waste management to ensure compliance of the standard.

