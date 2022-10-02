Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit

GENEVA, Oct 1: Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, 71, announced he would resign at the end of the year in a surprise move Friday after more than four decades in politics.

He is the longest serving member of the Federal Council -- Switzerland's seven-member government -- having been a member since January 2009. He has held the finance brief since January 2016 after seven years as the defence minister.

"I have been in politics for more than 40 years, 14 of them in the Federal Council. It is a fascinating task," Maurer told a hastily-arranged press conference.

However, "during the last year, I thought that I still have a lot of energy to do something else", he said, announcing his resignation.

"I already have plans," the Zurich father-of-six said, without revealing his intentions, adding that he was leaving "with one eye smiling and one eye crying".

Maurer served twice as Switzerland's president -- which rotates annually among Federal Council members -- in 2013 and 2019. -AFP















