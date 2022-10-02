Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss FinMin makes surprise decision to quit

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

GENEVA, Oct 1: Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, 71, announced he would resign at the end of the year in a surprise move Friday after more than four decades in politics.
He is the longest serving member of the Federal Council -- Switzerland's seven-member government -- having been a member since January 2009. He has held the finance brief since January 2016 after seven years as the defence minister.
"I have been in politics for more than 40 years, 14 of them in the Federal Council. It is a fascinating task," Maurer told a hastily-arranged press conference.
However, "during the last year, I thought that I still have a lot of energy to do something else", he said, announcing his resignation.
"I already have plans," the Zurich father-of-six said, without revealing his intentions, adding that he was leaving "with one eye smiling and one eye crying".
Maurer served twice as Switzerland's president -- which rotates annually among Federal Council members -- in 2013 and 2019.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank celebrates birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM
Jamuna Bank celebrates 76th birthday of Prime Minister
Italy’s Draghi criticises German energy plan
Samsung launches Galaxy Watch5 in BD
Asian shares head for worst month since C-19 outbreak
Walton Hi-Tech Industries holds its 16th AGM
NBR eases VAT rebate payment on power bills thru MFS


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft