Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WB announces $530m in new funding for Ukraine

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: The World Bank has announced $530 million in supplemental funding for Ukraine to enable it to "meet urgent needs created by Russia's invasion."
The support, in the form of a new loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is being guaranteed by Britain to the tune of $500 million, with Denmark backing the remaining $30 million, the World Bank said in a statement on Friday.
"The toll of destruction, damage, and dislocation in Ukraine is staggering and continues to grow," Anna Bjerde, the bank's regional vice president for Europe and Central Asia, said in the statement.
"The Ukrainian people have a long road to recovery ahead and development partners will need to continue to pull together to support Ukraine's reconstruction."
Bjerde added that World Bank estimates put the cost of reconstruction and recovery for Ukraine at $100 billion over the next three years, "a figure that is expected to grow as the war continues." The bank said it had already mobilized almost $13 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, $11 billion of which had already been disbursed.
Also on Friday, the US Congress approved a new $12.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, including $3.7 billion in military equipment.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN raises Kabul bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'
Critics fear Saudi prince seeks legal cover with PM title
Protesters stand behind banners at a protest by Just Stop Oil
UK to face severe rail disruption as strikes resume
WB announces $530m in new funding for Ukraine
'Divers will check 'exactly what happened' to Nord Stream pipeline': Biden
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators carry posters depicting killed protesters
Erdogan renews threat to block Swedish, Finnish NATO bids


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft