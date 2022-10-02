Video
Sunday, 2 October, 2022
Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key Donetsk town

Moscow says troops \'withdrawn\' from Lyman

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Moscow says troops 'withdrawn' from LymanKYIV, Oct 1: Ukraine's defence ministry said Saturday its forces were "entering" the key town of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region that Russia annexed a day earlier.
"Ukrainian Air Assault Forces are entering Lyman, Donetsk region," the ministry said on Twitter, posting a video of soldiers holding up a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag near a sign with the town's name.
Lyman lies in the north of Donetsk, which Moscow annexed despite only controlling part of the region.
Russia on Friday proclaimed four Moscow-held territories in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- part of Russia, following hastily organised referendums denounced by Kyiv and the West.
"Ukraine's army has and will always have the decisive vote in today's and any future 'referendums'," the defence ministry said.
A spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, Serhiy Cherevatyi, said Saturday that several thousand Russian troops were "encircled" near Lyman.
The Kremlin-backed leader of Donetsk said Friday that Russian troops and their allies were holding on to Lyman with "their last strength".
Meanwhile, Moscow said Saturday it had withdrawn its troops from Lyman, a key town in eastern Ukraine that lies in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia has annexed.
"In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Lyman to more favourable lines," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing, after Ukraine's army said it "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.      -AFP








Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft