Arsenal rewarded for keeping faith with Arteta: Conte

LONDON, OCT 1: Antonio Conte has urged Tottenham to allow him the same patient approach that Arsenal adopted with Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham pipped Arsenal to Champions League qualification at the end of last season, but the Gunners have kept faith with Arteta and are now reaping the rewards.

Arsenal go into Saturday's north London derby sitting top of the Premier League, while Tottenham are one point behind in third place.

Arteta was allowed to invest heavily in new signings despite his failure to secure a lucrative Champions League berth, with both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus playing key roles after arriving from Manchester City.

Conte is impressed with Arteta's work and believes Tottenham should be equally clear-headed about their approach to his own rebuilding project.

"You're seeing when you trust a person, and Arsenal showed this also in a tough period with Arteta by backing him in every moment, now they're having good results.

"They had a good step. I think this season they're better than last season. They made good signings, especially Jesus and Zinchenko from a club like Manchester City, two

players that are used to winning and having a winning mentality. -AFP







