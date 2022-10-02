Hamraoui returns to training with PSG after assault arrests

PARIS, OCT 1: Kheira Hamraoui on Friday resumed training with the Paris Saint-Germain women's squad adding a long message of thanks and conciliation.

"Happy to have returned to the group this morning," tweeted the player, who was assaulted in November 2021 by masked individuals.

Her former PSG and France teammate Aminata Diallo has been charged with aggravated violence and criminal association and placed under judicial supervision for her role in the ambush.

Hamraoui, a 32-year-old midfielder, tweeted her thanks to all those who supported her during the media storm that followed her attack, almost a year ago.

She also addressed "a message of conciliation, peace and love to all the people who insulted me, denigrated, criticised, I do not blame them and I remain convinced that they were manipulated," she wrote. -AFP











