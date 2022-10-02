Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gabriel Jesus says he left City over Guardiola style of play

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

SAO PAULO, OCT 1: Arsenal's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City because he no longer wanted to play under Pep Guardiola, he said in an interview published by ESPN Brasil on Friday.
The 25-year-old has made a sensational start at the Emirates since he was unveiled as Arsenal's marquee $50 million (45 million pounds) summer signing by manager Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Guardiola at the Etihad.
Jesus has been one of the stars of the early season with four goals and three assists in his first seven Premier League matches for the Gunners.
"I was very happy at Manchester City, it's not that I was unhappy there," said Jesus.
"But I also had to accept the way the team wanted me to play ... The issue was the way that he (Guardiola) understood football and what he wanted.
"In this case, it's up to you to accept it or not. If you don't accept it, then 'thanks' and let's go for another challenge.
"I accepted it for a while but then I got to the point when I said: 'I want something else for me'. I thanked him ... he understood and that's it."
The former Palmeiras forward had been unhappy with the amount of playing time he was given by Guardiola and left City as the Citizens signed Norway star Erling Haaland and young Argentine prospect Julian Alvarez.
Haaland has made a sensational start with 11 goals in seven league games.
Jesus spent five years in Manchester, winning the Premier League four times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, and playing in the 2021 Champions League final.
But he was unhappy at being mostly deployed by Guardiola on the flank rather than his preferred center forward role.
"Here at Arsenal, it's different, the football is different, there are different players, different ways of playing," he said.
"At City it was different, the forward didn't touch the ball much, you just have to watch the games to see.
"I spoke a lot with Arteta about the style of play. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me."
Arteta was a first team coach at City when Jesus joined in 2017, and left for the North Londoners two years later.
"Here I'm free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and always trying to give my best," said Jesus.
After six wins from their seven matches, Arsenal are top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday's North London derby against third-placed Tottenham.
Despite his great club form, Jesus was not called up by Brazil coach Tite for September's World Cup warm-up friendlies, a 3-0 win over Ghana and 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal rewarded for keeping faith with Arteta: Conte
ManU 'warrior' Martinez faces Haaland test in Manchester derby
Hamraoui returns to training with PSG after assault arrests
Gabriel Jesus says he left City over Guardiola style of play
Superb Musiala guides Bayern to 'brutal' win over Leverkusen
Maradona 'Hand of God' shirt to go on display during World Cup
FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad begins today
Swashbuckling Salt spices up England's series-levelling T20I win


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft