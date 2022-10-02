FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad begins today

The FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad will begin today (Sunday), in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation press release.

A seven-member of Bangladesh chess team left Dhaka for Azerbaijan Friday last night to participate in this event.

They are non-playing team captain cum coach FIDE trainer IM Abu Sufian Shakil, CM Manon Reja Neer, Sajidul Haque, CM Sakline Mostafa Sajid, Swarnavo Choudhury, Jannatul Ferdousi and Omnia Binte Yusuf Lubaba.

Top under-16 chess players representing thirty four teams from twenty four countries are participating in this event. The under-16 Chess Olympiad will be held in a nine-round Swiss-League. -BSS

















