India 'hopeful' injured Bumrah could still make World Cup: coach

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

NEW DELHI, OCT 1: India are "hopeful" that injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could still make this month's T20 World Cup despite his withdrawal from the South Africa series, coach Rahul Dravid said Saturday.
Bumrah missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and is under medical supervision for a stress fracture of the back.
Indian media have said the 28-year-old's withdrawal from the Australia tournament was a certainty, but Dravid said a final decision had not yet been reached.
"As of now officially he is only ruled out for this series but we will see what happens over the next few days," Dravid told reporters.
"Obviously till he is officially ruled out, we will always be hopeful, not just as a team but also for Jasprit as an individual."
India begin their World Cup campaign in three weeks and Bumrah's absence would be a blow to their prospects of winning the showpiece event.
Bumrah played two T20 internationals against Australia recently but was not at his best, having already spent time on the sidelines.
India have missed Bumrah's death-bowling expertise.
He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.
India's final two matches against South Africa are on Sunday and Tuesday, also at home.
Their World Cup campaign begins on October 23 in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan.     -AFP


