Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:21 AM
No DRS in Women's Asia Cup

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

The batters, bowlers and the fielders participating in the Women's Asia Cup will have no opportunity to challenge the umpire's decision on out and not out. The Women's Asia Cup 2022 which is commencing in Bangladesh from October 1 will have no DRS (Decision Review System), it is confirmed by Towhid Mahmood, the Tournament Director.
The decision to not have the DRS facilities has been taken in view of the high cost involved and also not the ICC's Elite Panel umpires and match referees will be officiating in this tournament. Generally, the DRS is used when the ICC's Elite Panel match officials are functioning.
"All the match officials- umpires and match-referees are women in this Women's Asia Cup", he added.
There have been no major changes in the Playing Conditions, it is learnt.
The new changes in the laws coming into play from October 1 will be effective in this Women's Asia Cup.
In a 15-day tournament this year, the UAE team will be making their first appearance in the competition. They were victorious against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's T20 Championship, the qualifying event for the tournament proper.
Bangladesh are the current Asia Cup holders, having beaten India in a tight final in Kuala Lumpur in 2018.


