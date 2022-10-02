Video
ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Tigresses register dominating nine-wicket win over Thailand

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022
Players of Bangladesh National Women's team celebrating after hauling a wicket of Thailand in the opening match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground on Saturday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh, the defending champions and hosts of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022, blew away Thailand by nine wickets in the opener of the marquee Asian women's event on Saturday.
Thailand won the toss and opted to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet and were bowled out cheaply on 82 sustaining 19.4 overs. Phannita Maya (26), Natthakan Chantham (20), Rosenan Kanoh (11) and Sornnarin Tippoch (10) among Thai whiffers were able to reach two-digit figures.
Rumana Ahmed was the most successful among Bangladesh bowlers, who notched three wickets for nine runs only while Sanjida Akther Meghla, Nahida Akther and Shohely Akther shared two wickets apiece and Salma Khatun picked the rest.
The Tigresses in reply, hammered Thai divas to reach on 88 for one from 11.4 overs only. Opener Shamima Sultana took devastating form with the bat. The wicketkeeper batter swung her bat to pile-up windy 49 off 30 balls. The stalwart sent the ball to the fence for 10 times.
Another opener Fargana Haque Pinkey was not out on 26 off 29 with two boundaries and one over boundary while skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was unbeaten on 10 off 11. Jyoti was on four when the score became level and the Tigress skipper sent the 4th ball of the 12th over out of the park to wrap up the game in a majestic fashion.
Shamima named the Player of the Match for her batting dominance.
The match was historic as the first ever all women's game in the long history of cricket.
In the other game of the day, India beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs. India batted first and posted 150 runs on the board losing six wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues amassed 76 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 33. Oshadi Ranasinghe took three wickets for Sri Lanka.
Lankan girls in reply, were tied on 109 as none of the Sri Lanka whiffers could show resistance but Hasini Perera (30) and Harshitha Samarawikrama (26). Dayalam Hemalatha purchased three wickets for India spending 15 runs while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets respectively.
The Tigresses will lock horns with Pakistan on October 3, Malaysia on October 6, India on October 8, Sri Lanka on October 10 and the UAE on October 11 in respective next
matches.
Both the semifinals will be held on October 13 and the final is slated for October 15. The matches will take place in two grounds of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.


